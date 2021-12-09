PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00.

PFSI stock opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

