Peel Hunt Raises Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($31.43) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($28.50).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,714.50 ($22.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,002.24. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($33.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.93), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($349,237.20). Also, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($27.22) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($99,423.90).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

