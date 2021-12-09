PECULIUM Market Cap Reaches $14.68 Million (PCL)

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One PECULIUM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. PECULIUM has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and approximately $3,849.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PECULIUM has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PECULIUM is peculium.io . PECULIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

