Peanut Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $573,548.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00043878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00225568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

