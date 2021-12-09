PDS Planning Inc Sells 97 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average of $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

