PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $330.56 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $919.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average is $345.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.