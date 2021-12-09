PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.31 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.