PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.