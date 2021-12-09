PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Increased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

