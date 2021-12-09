Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NYSE CL opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

