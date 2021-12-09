Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 255 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Masco were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

