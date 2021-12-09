Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 209,651 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209,651 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

