Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $834,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,766. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

