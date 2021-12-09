Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

