Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.23 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

