Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,780,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

HCA opened at $240.51 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

