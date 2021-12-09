Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires Shares of 12,730 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $41,546,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $7,724,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.91.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

