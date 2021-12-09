Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,282 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $51.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

