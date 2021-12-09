Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 96,774 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41.

