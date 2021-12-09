Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $10.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,792 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $13,036,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.