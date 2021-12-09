Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of QuinStreet worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,707 shares of company stock worth $3,214,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

QNST stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

