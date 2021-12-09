Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $36.19 on Thursday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.