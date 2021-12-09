Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGP opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

