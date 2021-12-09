Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $107,374.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,588. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

