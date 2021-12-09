Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,821 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

