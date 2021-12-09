Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.58 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $262.81. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average is $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.