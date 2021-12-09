Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

COP opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.