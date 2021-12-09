Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 4,846 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of BAX opened at $80.61 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.