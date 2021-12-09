Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

