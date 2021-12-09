PAID Network (PAID) Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $61.26 million and approximately $559,280.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.34 or 0.08591129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00078777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.54 or 0.99611495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

