PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.340-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.50 million-$279.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.05 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.06)-(0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

