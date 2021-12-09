PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,919 shares.The stock last traded at $36.09 and had previously closed at $37.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Truist upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $35,826,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

