PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $51.20 Average PT from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

