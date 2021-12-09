Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Pacer WealthShield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 208,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the period.

Shares of PWS opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.