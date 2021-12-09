Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,806 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ChampionX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

