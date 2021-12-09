Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 850 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in News during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of News by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. News’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.