Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $105,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

