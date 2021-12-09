Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,999 shares of company stock worth $90,262,400. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.