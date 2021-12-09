Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Yale University bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.