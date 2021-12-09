Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.