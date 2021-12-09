Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.53.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

