PAC Protocol (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $493,275.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.02 million and $493,275.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020637 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,817,474,596 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

