Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.670 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. 213,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.