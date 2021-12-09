Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

