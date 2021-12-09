Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $41.20. 21,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,945. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

