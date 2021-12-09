Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

