Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 3.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

