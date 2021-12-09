Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after buying an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $192.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $197.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

