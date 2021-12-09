Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

