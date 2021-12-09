Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

